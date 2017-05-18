Four arrested on drug related crimes -

Monday May 15 Read more: News Democrat

Four arrests were made last week by the Logan County Sheriff's Department for drug related activity. Two from Russellville, one on the Bilyeu Cemetery Road and one on Hancock Lake Road.

