Four arrested on drug related crimes -
Four arrests were made last week by the Logan County Sheriff's Department for drug related activity. Two from Russellville, one on the Bilyeu Cemetery Road and one on Hancock Lake Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toie
|2 hr
|Timedout
|2
|The Climb
|4 hr
|Cdub
|9
|Tony White (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|teena
|48
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|MVille M
|812
|ventra plastics (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Curious
|303
|Kellisa Lashley
|Fri
|What
|5
|Miranda Hughes???? (Jun '10)
|May 18
|Seriously
|10
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC