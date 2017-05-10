Five Logan students chosen for GPS -
Five Logan County High School juniors recently received notification that they had been accepted into the Kentucky Governor's Scholars Program for summer 2017. Those who received their appointments into the program were Katie Brooks, Shelby Hardison, Evan Hughes, John Mark Page, and Austin Rayno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christine Law
|1 hr
|ricky
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|The Abyss
|799
|Jonathon collins , shawn matthews, jason lyons
|22 hr
|Yes sir
|8
|Wheres my party woman
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|Kelly Taylor
|Sun
|A friend
|3
|Katie Hardin/Parsons
|Sat
|Bgman113365
|5
|swingers
|Sat
|shenanigans
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC