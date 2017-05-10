Five Logan students chosen for GPS -

Five Logan students chosen for GPS

Five Logan County High School juniors recently received notification that they had been accepted into the Kentucky Governor's Scholars Program for summer 2017. Those who received their appointments into the program were Katie Brooks, Shelby Hardison, Evan Hughes, John Mark Page, and Austin Rayno.

