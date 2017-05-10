Baby Bottle Campaign kicks off Sunday -

With just six weeks in operation, Life Choice Pregnancy Center in Russellville has made an impact in the lives of others and helped save the life of one. "We have had several clients already," said Melanie Manley, Director of Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center.

