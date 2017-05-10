Baby Bottle Campaign kicks off Sunday -
With just six weeks in operation, Life Choice Pregnancy Center in Russellville has made an impact in the lives of others and helped save the life of one. "We have had several clients already," said Melanie Manley, Director of Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Logan County Jail Class Action Suit
|4 min
|Karma
|5
|New Buisness in BG
|4 min
|lmao
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|MAGA
|791
|Wondering
|Wed
|Pegged out
|6
|Red head dominos driver
|Tue
|Wondering
|8
|Staci DeArmond
|May 8
|ray ray
|3
|Bradford Elliott (Jul '10)
|May 8
|wayward
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC