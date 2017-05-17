a Click it or Ticketa campaign in Logan

During 2016 throughout KY, some 70 percent of nighttime traffic fatalities involved unrestrained drivers and/or passengers . Working with law enforcement agencies across KY, the Russellville Police Department will take part through heightened enforcement activities in the national "Click It or Ticket" traffic mobilization period which will run from May 22nd to June 4th to coincide with Memorial Day weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.