Russellville family given WWII honors for late father -
Photos submitted U.S. Senator Rand Paul presents a Bronze Star Medal to Jeffrey Grosnik of Russellville, in honor of his late father, U.S. Army, Private First Class Otto M. Grosnik. The Grosnik family in attendance included Jeffrey and his wife Karen Grosnik of Russellville, Laurie Grosnik and her fiance Sean Collicott from California, Jeff Gillespie and Kristen and Terry White with children Davis, John Carson and Turner.
