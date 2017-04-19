Ribbon cutting at Happy Hounds -

On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce was excited to do a grand opening ribbon cutting of Happy Hounds' new location at 842 Hopkinsville Rd., Russellville. Owner, Leslie Holloway, has reconstructed the building into a fun day care for dogs complete with colorful houses and all.

