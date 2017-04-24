Ra ville Police warn of scam using officer name -
Another scam has hit Russellville and this time real names are bring used to entrap those being targeted. According to the Russellville Police Department, a phone scam has been circulating where the caller is using the correct name of an actual police officer to get people to give money.
