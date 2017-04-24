Ra ville Police warn of scam using of...

Ra ville Police warn of scam using officer name -

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: News Democrat

Another scam has hit Russellville and this time real names are bring used to entrap those being targeted. According to the Russellville Police Department, a phone scam has been circulating where the caller is using the correct name of an actual police officer to get people to give money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karen hymes 3 hr Messedup 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 5 hr Kilroy 760
Seriously 13 hr Caroline 1
Does anyone know a guy name Scott johnson also ... 17 hr duh 4
Deandre 21 hr PeggyT 8
Denise Vinson Sun crazy 3
68/80 Sun jesse 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC