McDaniel moving from RHS to central office

Russellville High School principal Kim McDaniel will be moving into the school district's central office, it was announced this week. Superintendent Leon Smith said on Wednesday that McDaniel has been named as the new Director of Pupil Personnel for the Russellville Independent School District.

