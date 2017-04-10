McDaniel moving from RHS to central office -
Russellville High School principal Kim McDaniel will be moving into the school district's central office, it was announced this week. Superintendent Leon Smith said on Wednesday that McDaniel has been named as the new Director of Pupil Personnel for the Russellville Independent School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|20 min
|Master of PuPPetz
|721
|to all the slanted truck douchebags
|43 min
|NotForrestGump
|10
|Public service announcement
|3 hr
|Pathetic
|2
|Candi Lack
|Wed
|Nassssiho
|11
|Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Pegged out
|37
|Logan County Gymnastics vs. Tumble Towne (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Layton
|90
|Kallie Shoemake
|Tue
|yeah
|18
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC