Man allegedly stabs woman twice -
A Russellville woman was allegedly stabbed twice in the shoulder on April 18, 2017, on Johnson Street in Russellville. Michelle Smith told police that Anthony Woodard and her had been in an altercation when he stabbed her with a knife.
