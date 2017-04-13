Making it safer for parents, students -
Working on helping the city's parents and children have a safe place to walk to school, Russellville is utilizing a federal grant awarded in 2014 by the Safe Routes to School Program. The $100,000 grant is being earmarked for sidewalk repair and replacement on 1st Street.
