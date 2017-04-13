Making it safer for parents, students -

Making it safer for parents, students -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: News Democrat

Working on helping the city's parents and children have a safe place to walk to school, Russellville is utilizing a federal grant awarded in 2014 by the Safe Routes to School Program. The $100,000 grant is being earmarked for sidewalk repair and replacement on 1st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 5 min Bloody Bill Anderson 742
to all the slanted truck douchebags 28 min NotForrestGump 15
Dead beat parents of Logan county!! 3 hr Fukthat 35
Wanda b. 9 hr that gf 4
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) 12 hr R County 112 40
Logan County Gymnastics vs. Tumble Towne (Oct '12) Apr 11 Layton 90
Kallie Shoemake Apr 11 yeah 18
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC