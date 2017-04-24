There are on the News Democrat story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Logan middle schools to perform a Beauty and the Beasta -. In it, News Democrat reports that:

For the seventh year, the Logan County middle schools will be performing a joint musical and they will be sharing their efforts this weekend as the students present "Beauty and the Beast." This year the play will be performed at New Vision Community Church at 111 McDougal Way in Russellville.

