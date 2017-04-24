Logan man charged with first degree s...

Logan man charged with first degree sexual abuse of minors -

William Adcock, 54, of Russellville, was arraigned on Monday, April 24, waived his rights to a preliminary hearing, and his case is now heading to the Grand Jury. Adcock is being charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse, one count of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, possession/view of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, assault fourth degree and tampering with physical evidence.

