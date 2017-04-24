Fiscal court appreciated for contribution -
Addressing the Logan County Fiscal court Tuesday, Joe Lawrence, who serves as a representative of the county concerning the Memorial Park of Kentucky, thanked magistrates for their donation of $800 towards the park. The memorial is located in Oldham County and commemorates those who fought in the Vietnam War.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deandre
|16 min
|PeggyT
|10
|Who robbed Young's funeral home in auburn.
|6 hr
|Madmotherfucker
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Master of PuPPetz
|764
|Pill poppers
|13 hr
|Smdh
|6
|Zachary Dean Prater in jail for RAPE over an 13...
|Wed
|An Old Friend
|12
|Red head dominos driver
|Apr 25
|Just a girl
|5
|Smoke and chill
|Apr 25
|Mr blaze
|1
