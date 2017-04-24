Fiscal court appreciated for contribu...

Fiscal court appreciated for contribution -

5 hrs ago Read more: News Democrat

Addressing the Logan County Fiscal court Tuesday, Joe Lawrence, who serves as a representative of the county concerning the Memorial Park of Kentucky, thanked magistrates for their donation of $800 towards the park. The memorial is located in Oldham County and commemorates those who fought in the Vietnam War.

