Ferguson steps in for Shriners collection

Jana Hanks is pleased to announce that starting now, Mr, Ben Ferguson and Hickory Hill Florist, 886 Nashville Street, Russellville will be the contact person and drop off location for all future aluminum can tabs collections for Shriners Hospital for Children. Thank you to all who have collected tabs for years and supported Shriners Hospital for Children.

