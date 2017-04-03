Davis has lengthy criminal background -

Davis has lengthy criminal background -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

The Russellville man being charged for placing a counterfeit weapon of mass destruction on the Logan County Justice Center has a lengthy history of getting into trouble. Joshua K. Davis, 33, of Gordonsville Road, was indicted Friday, March 31, on one count for first degree terroristic threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Tiger 688
to all the slanted truck douchebags 2 hr stupidity 3
Why can't they see 2 hr stupid 6
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) 6 hr ouch 31
Heather blake 22 hr 88mama 33
Pretty redhead in beat up crown vic? Apr 2 ouch 12
Chad blackford Apr 2 Poppin wit it 6
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC