Cornelius named principal at SES -
"After the site based council interviewed her, I asked them if there was any need in even talking to anyone else," Smith said. Cornelius had been serving as the school's interim principal since November when she took over for Lisa White after she took a position as the reading outreach coordinator for Russellville Independent Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|38 min
|MrFishroy
|759
|Seriously
|7 hr
|Caroline
|1
|Does anyone know a guy name Scott johnson also ...
|11 hr
|duh
|4
|Deandre
|15 hr
|PeggyT
|8
|Denise Vinson
|19 hr
|crazy
|3
|68/80
|21 hr
|jesse
|3
|Katie
|21 hr
|intimidated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC