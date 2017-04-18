Concerned Citizens helping many in Logan -
Concerned Citizens of Logan County is in need of one of more refrigerators to store donations to its food bank. The non-profit already has one, however, it has proved not to be enough for the donations that are coming in of perishable items such as eggs, meat and vegetables.
