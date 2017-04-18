Concerned Citizens helping many in Lo...

Concerned Citizens helping many in Logan -

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

Concerned Citizens of Logan County is in need of one of more refrigerators to store donations to its food bank. The non-profit already has one, however, it has proved not to be enough for the donations that are coming in of perishable items such as eggs, meat and vegetables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christy Anderson 39 min skank 11
Question 9 hr Disgusted 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 9 hr Right to Work 754
Kallie Shoemake 15 hr Lolz 26
Grace Baptist recovery home 19 hr employee 3
Jon tisdale (May '10) 21 hr Closetfreek 23
B.a and michelle Wed Wondering 1
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC