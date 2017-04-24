Carter wants to continue camp crusade -
File photo A motion failed on Tuesday to try and get fiscal court to back a possible purchase of the Wildcat Hollow Boy Scout camp. A motion to keep options open concerning the future possibility to purchase Wildcat Hollow was squelched Tuesday by a four to three vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonathon collins , shawn matthews, jason lyons
|18 min
|Just wondering
|4
|any milfs in rville that will suck (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|diduknow
|2
|Who robbed Young's funeral home in auburn.
|3 hr
|DisGurl
|5
|Deandre
|3 hr
|Bitch
|18
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Update
|771
|Looking for milfs (Oct '16)
|Fri
|But fur real
|13
|Smoke and chill
|Apr 28
|Brezzy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC