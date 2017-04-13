Bibb House chosen as site to film min...

Bibb House chosen as site to film mini series - 12:15 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: News Democrat

On Friday, Lisa Maydwell spoke with students in Chris Hollman's art class at Russellville Independent High School about her career and the film industry. Independent film maker, Lisa Maydwell, came to Russellville March 23rd and 24th, 2017, to meet with several indidviuals and groups including - Logan County Tourist & Convention Manager, Dee Dee Brown, to discuss her upcoming mini-series Trees, which will be filmed at the historic Bibb House Museum, located at 183 West Eighth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
to all the slanted truck douchebags 39 min disgusted 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 17 hr Rotarian 717
Candi Lack Wed Nassssiho 11
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) Tue Pegged out 37
Logan County Gymnastics vs. Tumble Towne (Oct '12) Tue Layton 90
Kallie Shoemake Tue yeah 18
Little Ceasar's (Aug '14) Mon Wtf 15
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC