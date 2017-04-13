Bibb House chosen as site to film mini series - 12:15 pm updated:
On Friday, Lisa Maydwell spoke with students in Chris Hollman's art class at Russellville Independent High School about her career and the film industry. Independent film maker, Lisa Maydwell, came to Russellville March 23rd and 24th, 2017, to meet with several indidviuals and groups including - Logan County Tourist & Convention Manager, Dee Dee Brown, to discuss her upcoming mini-series Trees, which will be filmed at the historic Bibb House Museum, located at 183 West Eighth Street.
