13 apply for Ra ville superintendent -

13 apply for Ra ville superintendent -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: News Democrat

Applications were due on March 28. Last week the Russellville superintendent screening committee announced that they had received 13 applications for the position. Of those, 11 are in state applicants and two out of state applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 48 min sick 738
Dead beat parents of Logan county!! 2 hr Fukthat 35
Wanda b. 8 hr that gf 4
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) 10 hr R County 112 40
to all the slanted truck douchebags 15 hr Ummm no 11
Logan County Gymnastics vs. Tumble Towne (Oct '12) Apr 11 Layton 90
Kallie Shoemake Apr 11 yeah 18
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC