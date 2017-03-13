Vehicle flips in three car accident -

Monday Mar 13

On Thursday, March 9, 2017, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff's Department received a call reporting a three vehicle injury accident at Clarksville Road and Olmstead Road intersection. Melba Morris, 59, of Russellville, was operating a GMC SUV and turned left onto Olmstead Road into the path of a Nissan driven by Chelsea Taylor, 25, of Clarksville, Tenn.The Taylor vehicle collided with the Morris vehicle in the passenger side door, causing the Morris vehicle to spin around hitting another vehicle, driven by Mary Lyons, 58, of Guthrie, who was sitting at the stop sign on Olmstead Road.

Russellville, KY

