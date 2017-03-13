Two arrested after traffic stop -
Three men were arrested Saturday, March 4, 2017, after a chase ensued between deputies of the Logan County Sheriff's Department and Robert A. McCarley, 53, of Russellville. According to the police, deputy Billy Poole had made a traffic stop at approximately 8:30 a.m. on North Main Street in Russellville.
