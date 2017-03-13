Softball field soon to be complete -

Softball field soon to be complete -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: News Democrat

Photo by Chris Cooper Russellville's softball field is on its way to completion with the hanging of nets behind home plate. Nets are being strung behind home plate at the softball field in Russellville's Sports Complex in preparation to open sometime in the Spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason black (Dec '14) 1 hr Everybitch 10
Katie Parsons back on the market? 2 hr Haha 14
Dead beat parents of Logan county!! 2 hr Lcman39 30
Upward pictures 16 hr Disappointed 2
HomeWreckers Of Logan County (Aug '10) 20 hr Lcman39 145
Justin wilson aka bubba 20 hr Lcman39 3
Who is Tosha Whittemore 20 hr Lcman39 4
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC