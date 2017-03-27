Russellville man arrested for stealin...

Russellville man arrested for stealing car -

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: News Democrat

A Russellville man was arrested Sunday, March 26 for stealing a vehicle and entering into his ex-girlfriend's house unlawfully. The sheriff's department received a report that a 2020 Pontiac Grand AM had been stolen from a residence in the Auburn city limits.

