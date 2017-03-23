Russellville band students recognized for accomplishments -
Russellville High School band students traveled to participate in the WKU Honors Band Clinic held in January. Those students were Kaylee Silvey, Brandon Johns, Shayla Oberhausen, Hunter Moneypenny, Zach Baker, and Noah Brown.
