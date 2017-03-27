Ra ville man charged with arson -
Sending out a threat on social media, John Drake, a Russellville man, was arrested Wednesday, March 22 for allegedly setting a house on fire. The Russellville Police Department opened an investigation into the suspected arson, after being dispatched to a home on E. 6th Street in Russellville where an exterior wall had suffered damage by fire.
