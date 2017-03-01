Ra ville man arrested for robbery -

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: News Democrat

On Feb. 26, 2017 at 12 p.m. the Russellville Police Department responded to Wal-Mart in reference to someone shoplifting. In an attempt to stop from being stopped, Mark Corby, 50, of Russellville, shoved a shopping cart into a Wal-Mart employee and fled the store.

Russellville, KY

