Ra ville man arrested for robbery -
On Feb. 26, 2017 at 12 p.m. the Russellville Police Department responded to Wal-Mart in reference to someone shoplifting. In an attempt to stop from being stopped, Mark Corby, 50, of Russellville, shoved a shopping cart into a Wal-Mart employee and fled the store.
