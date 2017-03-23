Pedigo returns to Ra ville City Fire Department

Jeffrey Obrien Pedigo returned recently to serve the community as a firefighter with the Russellville City Fire Department, bringing with him lengthy experience, numerous fire certifications, and EMT and Fire Instructor status. Pedigo had been employed by Bowling Green Fire Department full-time for the last year, but has continued to work for the Russellville Fire Department as a volunteer during that time period.

