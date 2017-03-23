Pedigo returns to Ra ville City Fire Department -
Jeffrey Obrien Pedigo returned recently to serve the community as a firefighter with the Russellville City Fire Department, bringing with him lengthy experience, numerous fire certifications, and EMT and Fire Instructor status. Pedigo had been employed by Bowling Green Fire Department full-time for the last year, but has continued to work for the Russellville Fire Department as a volunteer during that time period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zachary Dean Prater in jail for RAPE over an 13...
|16 hr
|Daf
|6
|Red head dominos driver
|Thu
|Red bottom
|2
|Dead beat parents of Logan county!!
|Wed
|CCc
|34
|Crissy Crafton
|Wed
|Well lets see
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Tea Party Patriot
|664
|Matt troutt
|Mar 21
|Tammy
|2
|Upward pictures
|Mar 21
|money
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC