Man indicted for courthouse bomb threat - 4:08 pm updated:
A Russellville man was indicted on Friday, March 31, in connection to the bomb scare at the Logan County Courthouse on Monday, March 27. Joshua K. Davis, 33, of Gordonsville Road in Russellville, was indicted on one count for first degree terroristic threatening in relation to the incident by a Logan County Grand Jury. According to the indictment, Davis committed terroristic threatening when he "intentionally and without lawful authority, placed a counterfeit weapon of mass destruction" on a building owned or leased by the government.
