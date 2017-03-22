Lost River Creamery opens retail store -

Lost River Creamery opens retail store

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce was thrilled to be a part of a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting for Lost River Creamery's new retail store in downtown Russellville. It was a beautiful day and the event was well attended.

