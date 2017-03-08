Logan County News

Hello my friends and countrymen! It is good to be alive and better than to be expected in Logan County today! My latest Vanderbilt Cancer Center report, on Tuesday, tells me my leukemia remains in remission and I am feeling better and better! My Houston, Texas doctor tells me I can now build my small hotel and restaurant in Adairville. Right now plans are to call the place The Stage Coach Inn.

