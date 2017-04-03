Logan County News

Logan County News

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: News Democrat

Hello Logan County! I am so proud to be here. I am feeling good and looking forward to a great spring and summer! A lovely Spanish speaking lady stopped by my home about 30 minutes ago to drop off a ticket for the Logan County Human Rights Commission Annual Banquet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) 7 hr LOL 26
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 22 hr Paduke 686
james kinser aka junior the snitch (Sep '15) Tue Shhh 26
to all the slanted truck douchebags Sun Dumb 2
Pretty redhead in beat up crown vic? Apr 2 ouch 12
Chad blackford Apr 2 Poppin wit it 6
Lucy rice Apr 1 deadbeat 4
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Logan County was issued at April 05 at 2:50PM EDT

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC