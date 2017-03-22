Life Choice Pregnancy Center to open ...

Life Choice Pregnancy Center to open March 20 -

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: News Democrat

Almost one year ago today, an initiative began which will change the lives of many and save the lives of those who would have perished. Equipped with faith and filled with passion, numerous volunteers will soon turn their vision into a working reality with the opening of the Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center in Russellville.

