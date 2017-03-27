Life Choice Pregnancy Center opens -
On Monday, March 20, 2017, Life Choice Pregnancy Center in Russellville, a valued Chamber member, held its Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and the Logan County Chamber was thrilled to be a part. The crowd was estimated at over 130.
