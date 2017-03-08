Fleeing man finally stopped at Simpson County line

After chasing 23-year-old Roberto Espinoza up and down the Bypass in Russellville, at times with speeds over 90 mph, Logan County Sheriff's Deputies followed him to the Simpson County line before finally performing a PIT maneuver to get him to stop. Espinoza had ran through spike strips placed by authorities which deflated the tires on the vehicle he was operating, but even that would not stop him.

