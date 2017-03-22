CCC Boys of Russellville: A musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps -
Michigan based author Bill Jamerson will present a music and storytelling program about the Civilian Conservation Corps at the Logan County Public Library, on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
