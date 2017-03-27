Bypass construction on schedule -
Construction on the Russellville Southern Bypass is proceeding as scheduled and the project is expected to be completed and open before the end of the year. According to Wes Watt, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are currently mainly working on the roadbed between KY 100 and KY 96 .
