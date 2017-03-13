Building bridges through interfaith dialogue

First Presbyterian Church in Russellville will be hosting the first their "Series on Religious Literacy" this weekend at the church located at 159 West 6th Street. Pastor Tom Thompson would like to invite the public to come and take part in the first discussion on Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Nagy Morsi, MD, president of the Bowling Green Muslim Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.