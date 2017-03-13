Building bridges through interfaith dialogue -
First Presbyterian Church in Russellville will be hosting the first their "Series on Religious Literacy" this weekend at the church located at 159 West 6th Street. Pastor Tom Thompson would like to invite the public to come and take part in the first discussion on Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Nagy Morsi, MD, president of the Bowling Green Muslim Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wreck (Nov '13)
|9 min
|Her daughter rainbow
|35
|Dead beat parents of Logan county!!
|2 hr
|Heather
|25
|Justin wilson aka bubba
|16 hr
|Jbjb
|2
|Amy from Auburn (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|justcurious
|13
|Abigail Paige
|23 hr
|Damn
|3
|Any girls wanna chill and smoke?
|Sun
|LMAO
|5
|Trailer park
|Sat
|bet straight
|6
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC