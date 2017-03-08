Arrest made during welfare check -
On March 8, 2017, the Russellville Police Department responded to a call of a welfare check in the area of East 1st Street in Russellville. Officers made contact with Crystal L. Smith and was advised by Smith that she had illegal controlled substances on her person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead beat parents of Logan county!!
|37 min
|Step parent
|21
|Justin wilson aka bubba
|6 hr
|Jbjb
|2
|Amy from Auburn (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|justcurious
|13
|Abigail Paige
|12 hr
|Damn
|3
|Any girls wanna chill and smoke?
|23 hr
|LMAO
|5
|Trailer park
|Sat
|bet straight
|6
|Rogers-Decker (Aug '15)
|Sat
|Unbelievable
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC