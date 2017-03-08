Arrest made during welfare check -

Arrest made during welfare check -

Thursday Mar 9

On March 8, 2017, the Russellville Police Department responded to a call of a welfare check in the area of East 1st Street in Russellville. Officers made contact with Crystal L. Smith and was advised by Smith that she had illegal controlled substances on her person.

Russellville, KY

