Two in Russellville arrested for meth, marijuana -
Two individuals were arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. at 630 Clara Drive In Russellville. Tiffany M. Hardesty, 35, and Jason D. Lyons, 39, were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed by the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Russellville Police Department.
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Hardesty Arrested
|5 min
|LOL
|1
|melissa holloway (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|MCreek
|11
|Murder at Robinwood
|2 hr
|Lord
|129
|Carlos Esparza
|4 hr
|Lol
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Sun City Suck Tro...
|645
|Kevin Hub
|18 hr
|MikeKevin
|11
|Megan Mckinney (Oct '10)
|Sun
|old freind
|4
