Two in Russellville arrested for meth, marijuana

Two individuals were arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. at 630 Clara Drive In Russellville. Tiffany M. Hardesty, 35, and Jason D. Lyons, 39, were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed by the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Russellville Police Department.

