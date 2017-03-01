Students learn about African American history at Chandlers -
Middle school students at Chandler's recently spent a day focusing on African American history. Students learned of many prominent African American figures as they researched inventors and scientists, learned of the Children's Crusade in Birmingham during the Civil Rights Movement, and enjoyed stories presented by Mr. Michael Morrow of the West Kentucky African American Heritage Museum and Research Center in Russellville.
