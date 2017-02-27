Special speaker at Republican Women m...

Special speaker at Republican Women meeting -

Ms. Deborah Williams will be the special guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Logan County Republican Women's Club meeting February 28th. This special event be held on the square in Russellville at the GOP Headquarters beginning at 5:30 p.

