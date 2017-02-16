Russellville schools closed due to si...

Russellville schools closed due to sickness -

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: News Democrat

The Russellville Independent school district announced it would be closed for the rest of this week on Wednesday afternoon because of widespread sickness in the schools. At the start of the week, Stevenson Elementary was at 94 percent attendance and Russellville High School was at 88 percent.

