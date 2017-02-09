Russellville planning to have new superintendent by May -
After contracting with Phil Eason, a consultant with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators , the Russellville Independent School District's Board of Education has begun the process of replacing retiring superintendent Leon Smith. According to Eason, establishing a superintendent screening committee is the first step in the process and is an extremely important one at that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Russellville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HomeWreckers Of Logan County (Aug '10)
|26 min
|Curious
|124
|Where is William Dulworth HIDING?
|4 hr
|Hangman
|1
|I am curious
|9 hr
|Lisa
|6
|angela stevens (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|We love Cait
|16
|Tiffany Hardesty Arrested
|Thu
|Whenrheycomeforyou
|5
|melissa holloway (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Kim
|12
|Carlos Esparza
|Feb 7
|Stupid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Russellville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC