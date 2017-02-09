Russellville planning to have new superintendent by May

Russellville planning to have new sup...

After contracting with Phil Eason, a consultant with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators , the Russellville Independent School District's Board of Education has begun the process of replacing retiring superintendent Leon Smith. According to Eason, establishing a superintendent screening committee is the first step in the process and is an extremely important one at that.

