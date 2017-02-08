Russellville holds spelling bee -
Photo submitted The Spelling Bee winners were Harley Ayers, third place; Rachel Logan, second place; and John Carter Myers, first place. Mrs. Nancy Skipworth, Gifted and Talented Instructor, welcomed the crowd, explained the rules of the Spelling Bee, and introduced the contestants.
