Russellville holds spelling bee

Monday Feb 6

Photo submitted The Spelling Bee winners were Harley Ayers, third place; Rachel Logan, second place; and John Carter Myers, first place. Mrs. Nancy Skipworth, Gifted and Talented Instructor, welcomed the crowd, explained the rules of the Spelling Bee, and introduced the contestants.

