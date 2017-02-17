Ray to serve as Ra ville Code Enforcement Officer -
Jim Ray has recently been hired as Russellville's Code Enforcement Officer. The position is part-time and is responsible for enforcing the city's ordinances, thus keeping the community looking clean and inviting.
