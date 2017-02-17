Ray to serve as Ra ville Code Enforcement Officer

Ray to serve as Ra ville Code Enforce...

Ray to serve as Russellville Code Enforcement Officer

Friday Feb 10

Jim Ray has recently been hired as Russellville's Code Enforcement Officer. The position is part-time and is responsible for enforcing the city's ordinances, thus keeping the community looking clean and inviting.

Russellville, KY

