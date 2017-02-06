Ra ville Police receive highest rating -

Russellville Police receive highest rating

Russellville's Police Department was among 15 in the state of Kentucky to receives a 100 percent on the KLC Loss Control Scorecard facilitated by the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services. KLCIS Safety and Liability Reviews are used to assist insurance members are implementing best practices in their day to day operations.

