Moodys celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Shirley and Tom Moody of Russellville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2017. The couple's children will be hosting a reception on Feb. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at New Union Baptist Church in Russellville.
