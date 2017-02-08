Moodys celebrate 60th wedding anniver...

Moodys celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: News Democrat

Shirley and Tom Moody of Russellville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2017. The couple's children will be hosting a reception on Feb. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at New Union Baptist Church in Russellville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Hardesty Arrested 3 hr Whenrheycomeforyou 5
I am curious 4 hr interested. 4
melissa holloway (Oct '15) Wed Kim 12
Carlos Esparza Tue Stupid 3
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) Tue Amused 21
Murder at Robinwood Tue Lord 129
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Mon Sun City Suck Tro... 645
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC