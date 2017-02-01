Logan County Chamber announces annual...

Logan County Chamber announces annual dinner date -

18 min ago

This is a BIG year! The State of Kentucky and Logan County are both celebrating 225 years in 2017! Several events are being planned around this occasion and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming all Chamber members to the first one of the year! The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting it's Annual Dinner for Chamber Members and it's just around the corner. On March 2, 2017, at the Logan County Cooperative Extension Office , the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the food line.

