Guiling appeals Judge Gilla s motion ...

Guiling appeals Judge Gilla s motion to vacate Yell conviction -

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: News Democrat

Commonwealth Attorney Gail Guiling is going to fight Circuit Judge Tyler Gill's order granting motion to vacate judgment and conviction of Robert Yell. Guiling filed a notice of appeal on Jan. 23, 2017, with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russellville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tonya Grace (Feb '16) 4 hr LOL 20
Heather blake 4 hr robinwood 23
Piggly Wiggly Cashiers 10 hr Curious 1
Swingers? 17 hr Letstalk 5
Logan County Detention Center's treatment of in... (Mar '11) Wed LOL 19
creekwood Wed former creekwood 6
Megan Mckinney (Oct '10) Wed Tho 3
See all Russellville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russellville Forum Now

Russellville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Russellville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Russellville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC